Financial Survey: argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Free Report) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Molecular Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Molecular Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of argenx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Molecular Partners and argenx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Partners $198.70 million 1.18 $123.50 million N/A N/A argenx $445.27 million 48.31 -$709.59 million ($9.29) -41.59

Profitability

Molecular Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than argenx.

This table compares Molecular Partners and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Partners N/A N/A N/A argenx -79.45% -35.36% -32.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Molecular Partners and argenx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00 argenx 1 1 18 0 2.85

Molecular Partners currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.03%. argenx has a consensus price target of $456.16, indicating a potential upside of 18.62%. Given Molecular Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Molecular Partners is more favorable than argenx.

Risk & Volatility

Molecular Partners has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenx has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Molecular Partners

(Free Report)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops ankyrin proteins for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and ensovibep (MP0420), a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The company develops MP0310, a DARPin molecule, which activates T-cells and other immune cells; MP0317, that allows tumor-restricted immune-cell CD40 activation for the treatment of fibroblast activation protein (FAP) positive cancers, which is in Phase I clinical trials; MP0317, a tumor-localized immune agonist that activates immune cells in the tumor, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and MP0274, that uses HER2-specific DARPin binding proteins. It also develops MP0533, a CD3 T cell candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and MP0250 for vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)and hepatocyte growth factor. Molecular Partners AG has license and research collaboration agreements with Novartis AG to develop DARPin-conjugated radioligand therapies, as well as other third-party collaborators. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland.

About argenx

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC. The company is also developing ARGX-109 and ARGX-116; ARGX-117 for severe autoimmune indications; ARGX-118 for airway inflammation; ARGX-119, an antibody that targets muscle-specific tyrosine kinase stage; and ARGX-114, an antibody directed against the mesenchymal-epithelial transition factor receptor. In addition, its partnered product candidates include Cusatuzumab for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; ARGX-115 for the treatment of cancer; and ARGX-112 to treat interleukin-22 receptor. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.À.R.L., Zai Lab Limited, and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration and license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Université Catholique de Louvain, Sopartec S.A., NYU Langone Health, Leiden University Medical Center, AgomAb Therapeutics NV, Broteio Pharma B.V., VIB vzw, University of Texas, BioWa, Inc., Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. It also has collaboration agreement with Genmab A/S to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.