Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Insider Buys £13,923.36 in Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Free Report) insider Simon Hayes acquired 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £13,923.36 ($17,671.48).

Simon Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Simon Hayes acquired 1,567 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 888 ($11.27) per share, with a total value of £13,914.96 ($17,660.82).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock opened at GBX 876 ($11.12) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 891.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 880.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,629.48 and a beta of 0.51. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 760.22 ($9.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 923 ($11.71).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

