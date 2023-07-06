First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFWM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

First Foundation Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $233.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $22.01.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.17 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Max Briggs purchased 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,077.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 17,610 shares of company stock valued at $80,604. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 3.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 8.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

