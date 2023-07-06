Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ SVVC opened at $0.63 on Monday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The investment management company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
