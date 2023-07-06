Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 2.5% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.95.

Insider Activity

Fiserv Price Performance

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI opened at $124.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.26 and a twelve month high of $126.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average of $113.01.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

