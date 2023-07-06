Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s previous close.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $77.20 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.91.

Insider Activity

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 283.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after buying an additional 268,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,160,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,378,000 after acquiring an additional 182,531 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Formula One Group by 643.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,456,000 after purchasing an additional 73,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,481,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.