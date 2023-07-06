Freeport-McMoRan Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 75,212 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 52% compared to the typical daily volume of 49,643 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,303,397,000 after buying an additional 2,667,362 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,206,962,000 after purchasing an additional 626,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,033,858,000 after purchasing an additional 472,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,540,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,728,373. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.