FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124.98 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.58). Approximately 65,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 380,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.57).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on FRP Advisory Group from GBX 180 ($2.28) to GBX 175 ($2.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th.

The company has a market cap of £310.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2,490.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

