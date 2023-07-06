FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Short Interest Update

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,680,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 78,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 7.3 %

FCEL stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.03. 11,349,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,767,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 3.59. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 7.22.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 79.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

