Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.36. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.57.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
