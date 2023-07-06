Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on July 31st

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of TSE GXE opened at C$0.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$253.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 4.00. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Gear Energy had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of C$33.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gear Energy will post 0.0890538 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

