Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Trading Down 1.2%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF)'s share price was down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 85,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 57,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

