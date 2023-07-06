General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $211.00 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.17.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

