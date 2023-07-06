General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $41.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.46. 12,988,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,632,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

