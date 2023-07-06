Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GNFT. Bank of America decreased their target price on Genfit from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Genfit in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Genfit Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNFT opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genfit

About Genfit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genfit by 561.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 149,080 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Genfit by 181.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Genfit by 13.3% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genfit by 29.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Genfit by 1,992.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the period. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

