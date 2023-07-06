Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on GNFT. Bank of America decreased their target price on Genfit from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Genfit in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
Genfit Stock Performance
NASDAQ GNFT opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $5.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genfit
About Genfit
Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.
