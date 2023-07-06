Golden Goose (GOLD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.11

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $14,942.62 and $8.11 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

