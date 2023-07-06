Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Short Interest Update

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,500 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 268,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRCL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ GRCL traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 277,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,566. The company has a market capitalization of $266.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). On average, analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRCL shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

