Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.60. 997,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,796. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.24. The company has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.