Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,050. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.04.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

