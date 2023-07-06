Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 909 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012,927 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 34,582,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,254,000 after purchasing an additional 965,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,278 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 961,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,960. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

