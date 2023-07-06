Grin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $493,706.95 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Grin has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $493,706.95 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,325.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.91 or 0.00322848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.95 or 0.00936334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.09 or 0.00554287 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00063272 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00143724 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

