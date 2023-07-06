GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd Makes New $29.80 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 82,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,800,000. Mastercard makes up 8.4% of GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $391.13. 443,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $370.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.71 and a 200-day moving average of $367.88. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $395.25.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

