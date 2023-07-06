Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $10.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.19. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 158.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

