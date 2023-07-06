Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HALL opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $10.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.19. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 158.59%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hallmark Financial Services
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.