Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 190 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

ITOT opened at $97.74 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $98.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

