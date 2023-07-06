Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter.

SIL stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $869.75 million, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

