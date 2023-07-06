Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 316 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 8,846 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $190,794.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.91. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $70.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

