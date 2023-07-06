Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $506,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,247,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,092,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,413,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,538 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

