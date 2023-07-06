Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $565,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,005,000 after purchasing an additional 110,026 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,496,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $244.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.24.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 92 Resources reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

