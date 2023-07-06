Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 352 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,801 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $774,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 105,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 42,625 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

