HC Wainwright Weighs in on Bausch + Lomb Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BLCO)

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bausch + Lomb in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Bausch + Lomb’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.41 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

BLCO stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,207,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after acquiring an additional 543,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at $43,428,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Bausch + Lomb by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,491,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,636,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,328,000 after buying an additional 204,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at $19,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

