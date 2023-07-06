Head to Head Analysis: Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) vs. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Free Report) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and Perella Weinberg Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $9.71 million N/A N/A Perella Weinberg Partners $611.06 million 1.15 $17.88 million ($0.84) -9.80

Perella Weinberg Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -15.04% 1.25% Perella Weinberg Partners 0.63% 33.52% 14.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and Perella Weinberg Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Perella Weinberg Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67

Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 62.01%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

