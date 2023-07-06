Hendley & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,249,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,849,000 after buying an additional 2,376,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

NYSE CL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.73. The company had a trading volume of 706,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,844,364. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

