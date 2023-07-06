Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 240 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Hendley & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises 1.0% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.93.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 2.1 %

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IFF traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $76.95. 357,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average of $93.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $129.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile



International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

