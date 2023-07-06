Hendley & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 2.2% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone Trading Down 0.2 %

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,755 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,061 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone stock traded down $6.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,486.38. The company had a trading volume of 30,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,834. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,050.21 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,522.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,489.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $29.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.