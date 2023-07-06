Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $4.84 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $176.79 million and approximately $29,337.34 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.84 or 0.00015968 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019432 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,299.74 or 0.99981231 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.85182301 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $6,220.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

