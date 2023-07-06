Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Down 6.8%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 166,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 330,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hesai Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,280,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,749,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,376,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,695,000. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,718,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Featured Stories

