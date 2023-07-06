Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,056 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,946,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,005,822. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

