Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,693,000 after acquiring an additional 885,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,308,000 after purchasing an additional 447,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,833 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.58. 3,743,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,529,628. The company has a market cap of $261.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

