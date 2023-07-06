Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 436 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,202,000 after buying an additional 199,430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,658,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,778,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,839 shares during the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.14. 202,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,074. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

