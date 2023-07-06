Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 134 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock traded down $3.68 on Thursday, reaching $201.06. 35,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $209.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.95.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

