Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 154 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $14.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $847.19. The stock had a trading volume of 711,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The stock has a market cap of $349.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $756.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $655.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

