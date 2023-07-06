Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 343,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 644,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hillstream BioPharma Price Performance

HILS opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.05. Hillstream BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71.

Get Hillstream BioPharma alerts:

Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that Hillstream BioPharma will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillstream BioPharma

About Hillstream BioPharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillstream BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillstream BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillstream BioPharma during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) and targeted immuno-oncology novel biologics for the treatment drug resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillstream BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillstream BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.