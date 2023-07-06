Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 343,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 644,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Hillstream BioPharma Price Performance
HILS opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.05. Hillstream BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71.
Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Equities analysts anticipate that Hillstream BioPharma will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hillstream BioPharma
Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) and targeted immuno-oncology novel biologics for the treatment drug resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.
