Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $75.11

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.11 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 75.84 ($0.96). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 71.45 ($0.91), with a volume of 758,525 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £361.15 million, a PE ratio of 7,125.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 76.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

