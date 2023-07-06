HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HSBC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,384,000 after purchasing an additional 81,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HSBC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,718,000 after purchasing an additional 109,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $65,592,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HSBC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,752,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Down 1.8 %

HSBC stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 319,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,198. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $40.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $155.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $20.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.67) to GBX 671 ($8.52) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.17) to GBX 1,000 ($12.69) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. CICC Research raised shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $729.60.

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.