Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Short Interest Down 22.9% in June

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,300 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 279,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ikena Oncology by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ikena Oncology by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ikena Oncology Price Performance

Shares of IKNA stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.94. 17,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,547. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76. Ikena Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $215.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ikena Oncology ( NASDAQ:IKNA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IKNA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

