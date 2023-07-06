Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.37

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 195860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.
Impala Platinum Trading Down 3.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.
Impala Platinum Company Profile
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.
