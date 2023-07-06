indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Thomas Schiller Sells 30,000 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $281,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,191,280 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $282,300.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $233,700.00.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 2.3 %

indie Semiconductor stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.81. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 102.77%. Equities analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after buying an additional 2,772,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,281,000 after buying an additional 63,766 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,654,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after buying an additional 2,533,293 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,432,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,670,000 after buying an additional 709,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after buying an additional 1,556,028 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

