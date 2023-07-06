Insider Buying: Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Major Shareholder Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Free Report) major shareholder International Group Se Heerema acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,713,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,855,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cadiz Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CDZIP traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.79. 2,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69. Cadiz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31.

Cadiz Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.19%. This is a boost from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

