Insider Buying: Currys plc (LON:CURY) Insider Buys 65,000 Shares of Stock

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Free Report) insider Bruce Marsh bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £30,550 ($38,773.96).

Currys Stock Down 10.9 %

LON:CURY traded down GBX 5.83 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 47.62 ($0.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,008,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,235. Currys plc has a 12 month low of GBX 45.38 ($0.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 87.15 ($1.11). The company has a market capitalization of £538.11 million, a P/E ratio of -96.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.94.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Currys in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

