Insider Buying: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Major Shareholder Purchases 81,699 Shares of Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 81,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $56,372.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,649,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,326.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 1,780 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,210.40.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 433,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 333.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

